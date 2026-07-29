Gautam Adani hits JACKPOT as 21 ports set to join Adani’s portfolio, major UK acquisition in works; likely to become biggest international port operator

New Delhi: The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is preparing for a major acquisition in the United Kingdom. According to the reports, the group’s flagship company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), is considering bidding for Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator. APSEZ has set a target of becoming the world’s largest transport utility company by 2031, and the proposed acquisition in the UK is part of that long-term strategy.
APSEZ is currently India’s largest private port operator.
As per The Economic Times report, citing sources, a controlling stake of around 63.9 percent in ABP is currently up for sale. The stake is presently held by two Canadian pension funds, both of which have appointed bankers to manage the sale process. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) owns a 30% stake in ABP, while the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) holds a 33.88 percent stake.
Responding to reports, an APSEZ spokesperson said, “We continuously evaluate opportunities that align with our long-term strategy and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market speculation or rumours.”
The ports controlled by ABP handle around one-quarter of the UK’s maritime trade. In 2025, its 21 ports handled 42.5 million tonnes of bulk cargo and 3.1 million units of unitised cargo. This generated £819.8 million in revenue and £586.5 million in operating profit. ABP also serves as the statutory harbour and river authority for most of its ports.
Adani Ports operates a network of 15 multi-cargo ports in India with a combined cargo-handling capacity of 653 million tonnes. In addition, the company operates four international ports—Haifa in Israel, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Colombo West International Terminal in Sri Lanka, and North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia—with a combined capacity of 144 million tonnes. In FY2026, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 501 million tonnes of cargo.
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