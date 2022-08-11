New Delhi: India’s top industrialist Gautam Adani would be provided with ‘Z category’ security. The decision was taken by the Central government on the basis of a report sent by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Home Ministry sources said that based on the threat perception report received from the IB, Gautam Adani, the fourth richest person in the world, has been provided high-level security by the government for which he will himself bear its expenses.Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Get Home Ministry

According to sources, more than 30 army personnel will be deployed in the security given to the country's top industrialist. The shares of the Adani Group have risen sharply in the past few days and Adani has been ranked among the world's richest industrialists.

Earlier, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have also been given 'Z' security by the Ministry of Home Affairs for which they are paying for its cost themselves.