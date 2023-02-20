Home

Business

Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Goes Down Below $50 Billion After Hindenburg Report

Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Goes Down Below $50 Billion After Hindenburg Report

Last month, Gautam Adani’s net worth stood at around $120 billion, making him the world’s third richest person.

The Hindenburg Research report has had a major impact on the personal wealth of Gautam Adani. Photo: AP

Adani-Hindenburg Saga: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s net worth has dropped below $50 billion on Monday, the data on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed. Now, his total fortune stands at $49.1 billion. Last month, Gautam Adani’s net worth stood at around $120 billion, making him the world’s third richest person.

However, the net worth changed drastically after a small US short seller, Hindenburg Research, came out with a scathing report on the Adani Group.

You may like to read

The Hindenburg Research report sent ripples across the country, stock market and ripped through the market valuation of Adani Group’s listed companies. After the report was published, seven main Adani Group firms have lost a combined market valuation of $120 billion.

Even as the Adani Group has dismissed the allegations made by Hindenburg, the report has raised concerns among investors and financial institutions which resulted in a continued fall in the share prices of its listed companies.

However, the Hindenburg Research report has had a major impact on the personal wealth of Gautam Adani, who has seen his wealth drop $71 billion from the start of the year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.