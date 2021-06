New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has lost the coveted tag of being Asia’s second richest billionaire after suffering a rout in the stock markets this week, reports news agency IANS. Adani has lost over $12 billion in just four days after concerns over FPI ownership. Adani’s net worth has come down to $62.7 billion from $74.9 billion at the beginning of this week, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires index. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani, Asia's Wealthiest Man, Has Not Taken Salary This Year Due to Pandemic: Report

Chinese pharmaceutical magnet Zhong Shanshan has reclaimed his position of Asia’s second richest man after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Shanshan’s wealth stood at $68.9 billion while Ambani’s was at $85.6 billion in the rich list. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy started falling on Monday after reports on FPI ownership. Also Read - Good News! Jio Reintroduces Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan | Check Benefits Here

Adani’s lost almost $12 billion in four days, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, which tracks the wealth of the world’s richest people. At the beginning of the week, Adani’s net worth was just above $77 billion. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Buys Britain's Iconic Country Club Stoke Park for Whopping 57 Million Pounds

(Based on inputs from IANS)