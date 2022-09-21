New Delhi: Gautam Adani, India’s billionaire made around Rs 1,612 crore on a daily basis in year 2021, showed IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 which was released on Wednesday. With a total wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore, Adani surpasses top billionaires including Mukesh Ambani (Mukesh Ambani & family) to bag the top position in the Hurun India rich list.Also Read - Adani VS NDTV: After SEBI Hurdle, NDTV Says Adani Needs Tax Sleuth's Clearance For Takeover

"The combined market value of the Adani group's seven publicly traded companies, all of which carry the industrialist's name, has increased significantly in the past few years. The mining-to-energy conglomerate has promised to invest $70 billion in green energy and become the world's largest renewables producer," read the report.

Adani’s Wealth Rises Within A Span of 5 Years

Within a span of 5 years, Adani moved up from the second rank to secure the first position in India's rich list.

“When compared over five years, some of the billionaires have scaled up significantly and surged ahead as their companies created wealth at an unprecedented speed. Gautam Adani and his brother are the most obvious, as they moved up in ranking. Gautam moved up from the 8th rank in 2018 to the number one spot when his wealth increased 15.4 times, while his brother Vinod moved up from the 49th spot to the sixth ranking,” said Hurun India.

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar Becomes Riches Self-Made Indian Woman

Meanwhile, Falguni Nayar —founder of Nykaa leaves behind Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to become the richest self-made Indian woman. On the other hand, Neha Narkhede, Co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company becomes the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India, Hurun findings showed.