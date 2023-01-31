Home

Business

Gautam Adani No More Among Top 10 In Bloomberg Billionaires Index, But Remains Richest In Asia

Gautam Adani No More Among Top 10 In Bloomberg Billionaires Index, But Remains Richest In Asia

With a net worth of $84.4 billion, Gautam Adani is currently the 11th richest person in the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gautam Adani No More Among Top 10 In Bloomberg Billionaires Index, But Remains Richest In Asia

New Delhi: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who has been in the news lately following multiple allegations by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, is facing the real heat. Less than 10 days ago, he was the third richest person on the planet. But the wipeout in the Adani Group stocks following the publication of the Hindenburg Research report has pushed the billionaire to several positions down.

With a net worth of $84.4 billion, Gautam Adani is currently the 11th richest person in the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani is the 8th richest person in the world. Both the indices show that Gautam Adani remains the richest person in Asia and he’s followed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Adani Group has already lost $64 billion in group stock values after US short-seller’s criticism, said Reuters. Amit the rout, Indian exchanges have reduced the circuit limit of three of Adani stocks from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.