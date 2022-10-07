New Delhi: While speaking at the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has said that the Adani Group has invested over Rs 35,000 crore across multiple industrial sectors in Rajasthan and that an investment worth Rs 50,000 crore in the renewable energy sector in the state is under implementation.Also Read - Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, CK Birla Among Other Top Biz Leaders At Invest Rajasthan Summit

“Adani Group invested over Rs 35,000 cr across multiple industrial sector in Rajasthan. Continuing our investment in renewable business, another 10,000 MW with an investment of Rs 50,000 cr is under implementation”, said Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani at Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit Also Read - Ashok Gehlot OUT of Contest Congress President Polls, Apologies to Sonia Gandhi

Adani added that this project will be progressively commissioned for the next five years. Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

“This will be commissioned progressively for next 5 yrs. In this context, just a week ago we also achieved commercial operations of the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant. It’s here in Rajasthan”, said Gautam Adani.