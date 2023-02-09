Gautam Adani Prompted To Repay Whole Debt After Faced With A Margin Call On $1.1 Billion Loan: Report

Home

Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion follow on public offer (FPO), the largest India ever saw, last week as a rout sparked by US-based short seller Hindenburg's criticisms swept away billions off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the eye of the storm set out by Hindenburg Research faced a margin call of more than $500 million on a $1.1 billion share-backed loan, prompting him to repay the whole debt, the Financial Times reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The repayment can be seen as an attempt to avoid any further damage to investor confidence. Adani Group has been facing several backlashes ever since Hindenburg Research on 24 January 2023 published a report accusing the conglomerate of stock manipulation and using overseas shell firms for parking money.

Adani Group also plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks that includes Barclays, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg News reported. The report said that the group of banks lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd cement assets last year and a portion of the loan is due on 9 March 2023.

The conglomerate had been in talks with banks to refinance that part of the loan but has decided to prepay it, Bloomberg News reported, adding that Adani Group’s discussions with the banks have not stalled.

