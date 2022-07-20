New Delhi: According to Forbes world’s richest list, India’s richest person Gautam Adani has now become the world’s fourth richest person, surpassing Microsoft founder Bill Gates. On the Forbes list, Gautam Adani’s position went up by one rank as Bill Gates said last week that he would be donating $20 billion of his wealth to his non-profit organisation — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Soon after the announcement, Gautam Adani and Family took over Gates’ spot with their wealth of $115 billion, as per Forbes.Also Read - Elon Musk Gets Trolled on Twitter Over Shirtless Pics From Greece Vacation. Here's How He Reacted

Gautam Adani, who is the chairperson of the Adani Group, had not only become the richest Asian earlier this year, but also became the fifth richest person in the world. Also Read - Twitter-Musk Dispute Heading For October Trial

Gautam Adani’s net worth

According to the updates from the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, the Adani family has a wealth of $115.6 billion, which is around $11 billion more than Bill Gates, whose wealth now stands at $104.2 billion. Also Read - Will Donate All My Wealth, Drop Off From World’s Richest List: Bill Gates

Adani in April this year became the fifth richest person with a wealth of around $123 billion, he was around $7 billion short of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was the fourth richest person in the world at the time with a fortune of $130.2 billion.

Gautam Adani’s business empire

Moreover, Gautam Adani, whose business mainly comprises ports, mines and green energy, is now just behind three other business tycoons in the world such as Bernard Arnault who has a wealth of $154.9 billion, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos with an estimated net worth of $143.9 billion, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has fortunes worth $234.4 billion.

Apart from this, Gautam Adani is also the richest person in India now, with his estimated net worth of $115.6 billion. His wealth has more than doubled since early 2021, as per Forbes.

Interestingly, Gautam Adani had first appeared on Forbes’ list of the World’s Billionaires in 2008, with his net worth being $9.3 billion at the time.