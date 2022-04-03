New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday joined the $100 billion club of richest entrepreneurs in the world. The chairman of the multinational conglomerate became India’s richest man, surpassing Mukesh Ambani who had held the top rank in India and Asia for quite some time. Not just that, Gautam Adani also became Asia’s richest man once again, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Also Read - Man Puts His Bare Hand Through Molten Metal Without Being Burned, Elon Musk Reacts | Watch

With this latest development, Adani is now the tenth richest person in the world, while Reliance Industries chairman Ambani slipped to the 11th position with $99 billion in wealth. Also Read - Is Elon Musk Building A New Social Media Platform? His Tweet Sparks Buzz

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s net worth as of April 2, 2022, rose to $100 billion taking him to the tenth rank. Moreover, his net wealth increased by $23.5 billion so far this year. On the other hand, Ambani’s wealth stands at $99 billion with an increase of $9.03 billion so far this year. Also Read - Elon Musk Likely to Become World's First Trillionaire in 2024: Report

Founded in 1988, Adani group has a current market capitalization of US$151 billion, that comprises seven publicly listed companies with businesses spanning power generation and distribution.

Apart from Adani and Ambani, the Bloomberg index also claimed that Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla ruled the list with a greater margin as his net worth stood at $273 billion.

On the other hand, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos came at the second spot with a wealth of $188 billion. Chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy, Bernard Arnault took the third rank with a wealth of $148 billion.

Significantly, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett took the fourth and fifth spot on the billionaire list with a net worth of $ 133 billion and $ 127 billion respectively.