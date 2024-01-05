By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gautam Adani Surpasses Mukesh Ambani To Become India’s Richest Person, Net Worth Climbs To Top 12 World Rankings
Gautam Adani Surpasses Mukesh Ambani To Become India's Richest Person, Net Worth Climbs To Top 12 World Rankings
New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday overtook Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index (BBI), to become India’s and Asia’s richest man. This was driven by a surge in the ports-to-power conglomerate’s shares after the Supreme Court rejected demand for a new probe into Hindenburg allegations.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.