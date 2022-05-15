New Delhi: AMG Media Networks, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate Adani Enterprises, is set to buy a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QMBL) for an undisclosed amount, news agency PTI reported citing a regulatory filing. QBML is a business and financial news company that operates a leading business news digital platform BloombergQuint.Also Read - Adani Group Buys Ambuja Cements and ACC In USD 10.5 Billion Deal. Details Here

Adani Group acquires a whopping 49% stake in Quint Media. pic.twitter.com/EzBlRcOp6O — Ashish (@aashishNRP) May 15, 2022

According to a late-night regulatory filing on May 13, Adani Enterprises has signed a Shareholders’ Agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) and QBML and a share purchase agreement with QML, QBML and Quint Digital Media Ltd (QDML) in connection with its proposed acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in QBML.

“The SHA and SPA record the terms of agreement with respect to the acquisition of 49 per cent equity shares of QBML by AMG Media and the inter se rights and obligations and other matters in connection therewith,” said Adani Enterprises, according to PTI report.

The development was also confirmed by Quint Digital Media Ltd through a separate regulatory filing to the exchanges.

“We would like to inform you that pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding dated March 1, 2022, the Company and its material subsidiaries Quintillion Media Limited and Quintillion Business Media Ltd have signed definite agreements with AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, to conclude the divestment of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd,” it said.

Adani’s foray into the media business