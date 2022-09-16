New Delhi: Indian business magnate Gautam Adani briefly surpassed Bernard Arnault & family to become world’s second richest person,, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. At 11:53 AM IST, the net worth of Gautam Adani stood at $155.3 billion, surpassing that of Bernard Arnault & family which stood at $155.2 billion. Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk continued to remain the world’s richest person with a net worth of $273.5 billion.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Andheri Market SHUT Due to Waterlogging, Heavy Traffic at Santacruz Chembur Link Road | Key Points

However, at 12:10 PM IST, Gautam Adani once again dropped to the 3rd position behind Bernard Arnault & family.