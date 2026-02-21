Home

Business

Gautam Adanis masterstroke: Planning to restart Formula 1 racing in India; Details inside

Gautam Adani’s masterstroke: Planning to restart Formula 1 racing in India; Details inside

Karan Adani said that resuming Formula 1 will provide an opportunity to showcase not only the infrastructure but also the country's hospitality and heritage.

(Image: corp.formula1.com)

New Delhi: The Adani Group has revealed a major plan. The Gautam Adani-led group is attempting to restart Formula 1 racing in India. It will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Adani Cement MD Karan Adani announced this on Saturday, 21 February 2026, stating that he is personally involved in the project.

Karan Adani stated that India has a huge fan following for Formula 1 and that the country has immense potential. He made this statement at the 70th foundation day of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi.

Adani Group might acquire JAL

Adani Group is in the race to acquire Jaypee Group’s struggling Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL). In November 2025, the group won a majority of creditors’ votes to acquire the debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates.

According to sources, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit. He also spoke with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority about the matter. This deal also includes the Buddh Circuit.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What did Karan Adani say?

Karan Adani explained that he has been following the sport since 2000. He believes India can set an example for global events like Formula 1. He said, “The reputation of India and Indians has improved very, very significantly. I believe India can truly showcase Formula 1 and be a benchmark for a global event.”

‘India has limited experience’

Adani also said that India has limited experience with such sports, and people have to travel to places like Abu Dhabi or Singapore to experience them. Resuming Formula 1 will provide an opportunity to showcase not only the infrastructure but also the country’s hospitality and heritage.

F1 races were held at the Buddh Circuit in 2011, 2012, and 2013. However, they were stopped due to a tax dispute with the Uttar Pradesh government, which argued that the event was for entertainment, not sport.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.