GDP Grows by 7.8 Per Cent in First Quarter of 2023-24, Reveals Govt Data
GDP grows by 7.8 pc in Q1 of 2023-24 compared to 13.1 pc in year-ago quarter, says NSO data.
New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a growth 7.8 percent during the initial quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. Notably, this growth of 7.8 percent has surpassed the previous quarter’s increase of 6.1%. However, the pace is comparably slower than the 13.1% growth registered during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.
India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent. As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23. However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.
The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.
