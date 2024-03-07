Home

GDP Growth May Touch ‘Very Close’ To 8%, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.4 per cent in the October-December period, boosted by double-digit expansion in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday. That was much higher than 7.6 per cent in the previous quarter and 4.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23.

RBI Governor On GDP

After strong numbers in Quarter 3 GDP Growth, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Indian economy’s GDP growth in the current fiscal year ending in March could be “very close” to 8% in an interview with television channel ET Now on Wednesday.

“Our sense and understanding of the high frequency indicators and the momentum of economic activity tells us that this 5.9% growth (expected) in Q4 could be exceeded and when that happens, obviously, the (full year) growth will be more than 7.6%,” Das said.

