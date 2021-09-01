New Delhi: In a positive development for overall GDP growth rate in India, India’s economic growth has surged to 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of the ongoing financial year of 2021-2022. The growth has been recorded notwithstanding a devastating second wave of COVID-19. The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Attached to Helicopter Trying to Put a Flag, Not a Body 'Hanging'

"Economic growth in the April- June quarter of 2021-22 (Q1) has come in at 20.1%, which is at the upper end of all estimates, making the apparent consensus redundant. This rebound in Q1 will be the foundation of sustained growth in successive quarters," Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar tweeted.

