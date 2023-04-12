Home

General Atlantic Makes Fresh Infusion Of $100 Million In PhonePe’s Latest Fund Raising Campaign: 5 Things To Know

The ongoing fundraising round by PhonePe was kickstarted in January with General Atlantic flushing in $350 million.

New Delhi: PhonePe, one of the biggest players in Indian digital payment sector, has received another fresh infusion of $100 million from General Atlantic, who is an existing backer, and its affiliate funds as part of its $1 billion primary funding, ET reported quoting two people aware of the matter.

5 Things To Know About The Fresh Investment From General Atlantic In PhonePe

Just as in the previous tranches, the new tranche has been raised at a $12 billion pre-money valuation, the ET report said. The digital payments firm has accumulated $750 million till date in its ongoing fundraising events. As part of this campaign, General Atlantic and its affiliate funds have poured in a total of $450 million. The ongoing fundraising round by PhonePe was kickstarted in January with General Atlantic flushing in $350 million. This is the fourth tranche of funding for the digital payments major. The company had announced a separation of ownership from ecommerce major Flipkart last December. General Atlantic held about 2.9 per cent stake in PhonePe prior to this fundraise and Flipkart parent Walmart owns roughly about 70 per cent. In the third tranche of fundraising that took place in March, PhonePe raised $200 million from majority shareholder Walmart. This news of fresh infusion of funds come even as PhonePe has made its ecommerce aspirations clear with the launch of its hyperlocal commerce app Pincode on the ONDC (open network for digital commerce) platform. An ONDC platform is a network-centric model where buyers and sellers can transact irrespective of the platforms/applications they use as long as those platforms/applications are connected to this open network. It doesn’t require buyers and sellers to be on the same platform to carry out a transaction. Earlier, PhonePe was looking at entering the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) arena with the acquisition of ZestMoney. However, the deal reportedly fell apart over diligence issues. As per ET, PhonePe is planning to work on a BNPL product in-house and that it may lure some of ZestMoney’s employees to build its consumer credit verticals.

