New Delhi: In a significant development, the Reliance Industries Limited on Sunday said that the General Atlantic will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for a 1.34% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Notably, it will be the largest investment for General Atlantic in Asia to invest in Jio Platforms.

Giving a further update, the Reliance Industries Limited said that the Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic in less than four weeks.

Issuing a statement, the Reliance Industries Limited said this investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next-generation software product and platform company.