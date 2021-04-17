Pune: General Motors India on Friday has laid off 1,419 workmen by invoking section 25 of the Industrial Dispute Act. As per a report by ETAuto, the Indian subsidiary of the US carmaker has terminated the services of all its workmen at its Talegaon plant, which is located on the outskirts of Pune. As per the report, the Employees Union is likely to challenge this move legally in the court. Also Read - Railways to Charge Rs 500 For Not Wearing Face Mask in Trains, on Rail Premises

In an email, the carmaker has sent a lay-off notice to all its 1419 workers and a copy of the same was provided to the secretary and president of the General Motors Employees Union.

In the statement, the company has said that the workforce will receive lay off compensation under Section 25-C of the Industrial Dispute Act 1947 and they will also be paid compensation due to them, which is 50 per cent of the basic wages and dearness allowance previous monthly take home.

“Since the lay-off has been declared largely because of Covid-19, being a natural calamity, no prior permission from the appropriate authority has been sought, nor is the same necessary under section 25-M of the ID Act,” a copy of the notice which was displayed at the factory gate stated.

Speaking to ETAuto, Sandeep Bhegade, President, General Motors Employees Union said the union will challenge the same with the relevant authorities and will continue to fight for the rights at various platforms.