Gensol Engineering Q3 Results: Consolidated Net Profit at Rs 12.31 Crore

Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar plants.

Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) has come back to its black posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. According to the exchange filing on Monday, the company has clocked a net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year.

In the same period a year ago, Gensol Engineering Ltd’s total income during the said quarter rose to Rs 227.12 crore, from Rs 52.22 crore. The expenses were at Rs 209.71 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 48.49 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

Gensol Engineering has established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune to develop battery-based three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

(With PTI Inputs)

