Gensol Engineering Secures Rs 337 Crore Solar Power Projects| Check Share Price Movement

Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Limited has announced that it has received two significant EPC contracts. The first one is a 250 MWac/350 MWdc ISTS solar power project in Rajasthan, showcases Gensol’s emerging leadership in the industry and its support for India’s sustainable energy transition.

Additionally, the 50MWac/72.5MWdc solar power project in Maharashtra marks another step in our journey to becoming a dominant player in the solar energy domain.

These projects, valued at ₹337,70,00,000 (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Thirty Seven Crores and Seventy Lakhs Only), including taxes, represent a significant milestone in Gensol’s growth and strategic market position. The contracts encompass design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services, with modules as free-issue items, highlighting Gensol’s expertise and commitment to the renewable energy industry.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering Limited (EPC Business), stated, “Winning these projects is a significant milestone for Gensol Engineering Limited, indicating a major expansion in our operational capabilities and project scale. These EPC contracts in Rajasthan and Maharashtra reflect our increasing capabilities and strategic intent to enter key highgrowth regions. We are deeply thankful to the project developers for trusting us with their maiden greenfield solar projects in India. It’s a pivotal time for Gensol as we aim for higher achievements and contribute to the country’s energy transformation.”

Meanwhile, the stock opened with a gain of 2.48 per cent today and touched an intraday high of Rs 1264 – which 3.84 per cent higher than the previous close of 1217.27

Earlier, equity benchmark indices opened on a negative note on Monday, with Sensex falling over 158 points in early trade amid mixed global trends.

The 30-share Sensex fell 158.57 points or 0.22 per cent to 72,984.23 points while the broader Nifty slipped 33.20 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,179.50 points. As many as 20 Sensex constituents were in the red, with Asian Paints falling over 3.60 per cent while Wipro, Titan and Tech Mahindra dropped more than 1 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 31 stocks were trading lower. Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Friday.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

