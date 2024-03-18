Home

Business

Gensol Engineering Sets Up 160 MW Solar Project in Gujarat at Whopping Rs 128 Crore | Deets Inside

Gensol Engineering Sets Up 160 MW Solar Project in Gujarat at Whopping Rs 128 Crore | Deets Inside

Over the years, Gensol has installed ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

New Delhi: Gensol Engineering has announced that the company is setting up a 160 megawatt solar power project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 128 crore. According to the regulatory filing, the company has set up the ground-mounted project for Continuum Green Energy on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

“Gensol announces the successful completion of 160 MW solar installation in Bhavnagar valued at Rs 128 crore. This is the sixth major ground-mount project, alongside ground-mount solar projects in Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jharkhand,” the filing said.

Gensol Engineering said its EPC order book has exceeded Rs 1,000 crore.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC services for the development of solar power plants. Over the years, Gensol has installed ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

The company has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.