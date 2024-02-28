Gensol Receives ARAI Certification to Launch Electric Vehicle, Shares Gain Around 7 Percent

Home

Share Market News: The share of Gensol Engineering gained around 7 percent on Wednesday as Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL), a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Limited, has received Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Certification for its unique and revolutionary electric vehicle. The counter opened at Rs 1250 and surged around 6.8 percent to touch the day’s high of Rs 1271.10. The counter had closed at Rs 1190.20 in the last trading session.

“The ARAI certification process meticulously evaluates a vehicle’s performance, safety, and compliance to vehicle regulatory norms. Gensol EV successfully met these criteria by navigating the rigorous assessments during the extensive vehicle testing process. This certification culminates the vehicle homologation process, which involved vehicle testing both in controlled lab environments and on diverse terrain conditions. This certification shows Gensol EV’s readiness to officially enter production and redefine sustainable & urban mobility in India,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues.

Derivatives expiry on Thursday also fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34 per cent up at 22,198.35. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40 per cent to USD 83.30 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

