Gensol Wins Project Worth Rs 450 Crore | Check Key Details Here

New Delhi: Gensol Engineering said that it has become L1 attaining an unassailable position for 70 MW / 140 MWh out of 250 MW/500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project.

Gensol Engineering will develop the project under a Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding model. In a press release, the company will provide energy storage capacity to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) in Gujarat on-demand basis.

Gensol Engineering is expecting that the project will contribute INR 450 Crore to its revenue over the period of the contract. The company is currently engaged in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and electric mobility sector.

The company has stated that being one of the first major projects of standalone BESS in the country, the prospects for BESS will grow significantly on the back of strong policy support from the Government.

Here are some of the key details:

• Gensol Engineering’s project once commissioned is expected to provide electricity on an on-demand basis to Gujarat State’s DISCOMs during the peak and off-peak hours.

• The project will deliver 70 MW / 140 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles a day.

• Gensol will be providing state-of-the-art energy storage solutions integrated with advanced energy management systems

• The company will also meet stringent availability and efficiency performance metrics.

• Battery Energy storage has been increasingly deployed globally for renewables integration and managing uncertainty in the electricity grid.

• Gensol Engineering shares are up by more than 20 percent on year-to-date basis however have slipped by more than 11 percent in the past one month.

