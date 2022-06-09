Berlin/New Delhi: Lufthansa, German airline major on Thursday said that it was cancelling hundreds of flights during the summer holidays due to staff shortages even as the aviation industry attempts to bounce back from the pandemic, reported news agency AFP. The company, in a statement, said that it had seen a “jump in demand” as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, which “after the most severe crisis in aviation is good news”.Also Read - BREAKING: Aiden Markram Ruled Out of IND vs SA 1st T20I After Testing Positive For Covid-19

However, the "infrastructure has not fully recovered", leading to "bottlenecks and staff shortages" in Europe, hitting airports, ground services, air traffic control and airlines, it added. As a result, Lufthansa said it had scrapped 900 German and European flights for July at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — around five per cent of its normal weekend capacity. Its carrier 'Eurowings' axed "several hundred flights" for July.

The company said passengers who had already booked flights would be informed and rescheduled. It added that it was asking its customers to allow enough time at airports to deal with possible delays, use digital services as much as possible and reduce carry-on luggage.

Number of passengers quadrupled in first quarter: Official

Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said last month the airline was projecting a record summer for tourist activity, with the latest data showing passenger numbers bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of passengers on Lufthansa flights had “more than quadrupled” in the first quarter to 13 million, from three million in 2021, Spohr said, when travel restrictions in many markets were more severe.

(With inputs from AFP)