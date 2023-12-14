Home

Germany Offering Faster Visa For Indians, Appointment in Just TWO Days; Info You Need To Know

Germany is increasingly becoming a popular destination for Indian students for pursuing their higher studies. Recent data showed that Indian students accounted for the largest percentage for over 42,000 students pursuing their studies in Germany, marking a 25% annual increase.

New Delhi: The waiting period for the German visa appointment has significantly been reduced, with applicants now just needing to wait for a maximum of 5 days. This positive development has been praised by Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s ambassador to India. He also acknowledged about the significant improvement and the current service that is being offered to the Indian public, and the visas would now be issued more quickly than before.

While speaking to ANI, Ackermann said, “We have in the last couple of weeks and months improved the visa service as such, that basically, your waiting time for an appointment is between two days and five days.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On the visa issue between the two countries, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India says, “We have in the last couple of weeks and months improved the visa service as such, that basically, your waiting time for an appointment is between two days and five… pic.twitter.com/GtqZlwxIlE — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Indians account to the largest percentage of group studying in Germany

Beyond the labor market, Germany is increasingly becoming a popular destination for Indian students for pursuing their higher studies. Recent data released in August showed that Indian students accounted for the largest percentage for over 42,000 students pursuing their studies in Germany, marking a 25% annual increase. Ackermann has conveyed his happiness on this, considering that India now represents the largest international student group in Germany.

Types of Visa Issued in Germany

There are two types of visa issued by the German missions in India.

If a person is planning a short visit to Germany, or a business trip, visit or holiday, then he/she would require a Schengen visa for a stay of up to 90 days, also refered to as “short-term visa” or “C visa”.

Or if an individual is planning to stay longer than 90 days, e.g. to work in Germany, reunite with a spouse or attend university? In that case, that person would apply for a German National visa, also refered to a “long-term visa” or “D visa”.

How to Get a Visa for Germany From India?

To get a visa to Germany from India follow the instructions as listed:

Select the correct visa type.

Find out where to apply.

Set up an appointment with VFS Global Visa Application Center.

Prepare the required documents.

Pay the visa fee.

Submit your application.

How Far in Advance Can You Apply for a German Visa?

Taking into consideration that it takes maximum 6 to 15 days to process your application, or even longer, and the time it takes for the embassy to send your passport back, it’s in your best interest to apply for the visa as earlier as possible — you’re recommended to submit your application a minimum of three months before your travel date.

You can apply for your visa a maximum of six months before your trip but no later than 15 days before your travel date. It’s important to schedule an appointment as soon as possible as you never know if processing times for your visa may be delayed and cause you to miss your intended travel date.

NOTE: In 2022, Indians spent a total of 623,363 nights in Germany (2021: 201,194). The record level of 2019 with 961,656 has not yet been reached.

