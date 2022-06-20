State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have recently increased fixed deposit, i.e., FD interest rates. In such a situation, if you are planning to get an FD in any of these banks, then you must first know about the interest rates of the National Savings Time Deposit Account of the Post Office. In this scheme of post-office, the interest rate is still higher than bank FD. We are telling you about the interest rates of these fixed deposits and time deposit accounts so that you can invest in the right place.Also Read - Top 10 Biggest Companies In India Lost Nearly Rs 4 Trillion Last Week | Complete List Here

Interest up to 6.7% is available on National Savings Time Deposit Account

It is a kind of FD only. By investing in it for a fixed period, you can get fixed returns. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Last Date Here

The time deposit account would offer an interest rate of 5.5 to 6.7% for tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years. Also Read - Bank Of Baroda FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here

There is a minimum investment of Rs 1000 in this. There is no maximum investment limit.

Tax is also to be paid on the interest earned from FD

If the interest received on bank FD in a financial year is less than 40 thousand rupees, then no tax will have to be paid on it. This limit is for people below 60 years of age. At the same time, income up to 50 thousand rupees from FD of senior citizens above 60 years of age is tax-free. 10% TDS is deducted on income above this.

Investment for 5 years gets the benefit of tax exemption

One can avail tax exemption under section 80C of the Income Tax Act 1961 by investing in this time deposit scheme and FD for 5 years. Under this, you can take advantage of income tax exemption on investment up to Rs 1.50 lakh. At the same time, the benefit of tax exemption is also available on FDs of banks for 5 years.