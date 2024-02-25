Home

Get New PVC Aadhar Card Delivered At Home, Check Complete Process Here

PVC Aadhar Card: The Aadhaar card is an important document. In such a situation, if your Aadhaar card is lost or damaged, you may have to face many problems. However, you can order PVC Aadhaar Card online while sitting at home. This card can be ordered through the official website of UIDAI by paying a fee of only Rs 50, reports bhaskar.com.

PVC cards are made from polyvinyl chloride and hence these are known as PVC cards. It is a kind of plastic card on which the Aadhaar card information is printed. According to UIDAI, this card contains a secure QR code, hologram, micro text, date of issue and printing of the card, and other information.

How To Get PVC Aadhar Card Delivered To Home

You will have to apply online on the UIDAI website. On this website, you will have to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. After this, you will have to fill in the security code or captcha. Click on Send OTP for OTP. After this, fill in the OTP received on the registered mobile in the given blank space and submit. After this, you will have to go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’. After this, you will see your information here. Click on the Next option. After this, you have to click on the payment options given. You will get the options of credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI. After this, you will be sent to the payment page where you will have to deposit a fee of Rs 50. After completing the payment, the order process for your Aadhaar PVC card will be completed. After the entire process is completed, UIDAI will print the Aadhaar and hand it over to India Post within 5 days. After this, the postal department will deliver it to your home through speed post.

