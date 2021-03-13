New Delhi: Now, you can get a PAN Card within minutes without waiting to file an application form and having to wait for it to get processed in a few days. The new facility launched by the IT department makes the process easier for people who already have an Aadhaar card. With the help of the new facility, the PAN card can be issued within 10 minutes in a PDF format online to the applicant. The online copy will be as good as the physical copy of the Aadhaar. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Want to Apply For Aadhaar For New-born Babies? Step-by-step Guide Here

Check steps to get PAN Card online instantly:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal, https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-PAN/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Ínstant PAN through Aadhaar’

Step 3: Now, select ‘Get New PAN’

Step 4: Give your aadhaar card number as asked

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

Step 6: Once the OTP is validated, an e-PAN will be issued to you.

You can also get your PAN Card made through NSDL and UTITSL. But, you will need to pay some fee to avail their services. The above method is easier and will take around 10 minutes to issue an e-PAN card through Aadhaar card under the instant PAN facility.