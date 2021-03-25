NEW DELHI: Aadhaar-PAN Link – Haven’t linked Aadhaar with your Personal Account Number (PAN)? You will have to shell out up to Rs 1000 from your wallet if you fail to link your Aadhaar with PAN before March 31. The new rule has come as the central government has introduced an amendment related to Aadhaar-PAN Link in the Finance Bill 2021 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Also Read - Aadhaar Now Constitutionally Valid But With Caveats; Both BJP, Congress Claim Victory on SC Verdict

"234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to pay such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date." the amendment in the Finance Bill, 2021 reads.

To simplify this, we can only advise you to link your Aadhaar with the PAN by March 31 in order to avoid penalty which will be levied against you. If you haven't competed Aadhaar-PAN Link process, you can do it by following a few simple steps. Before starting the process you should keep your Aadhaar and PAN with you to avoid any error.

Aadhaar Pan Link Last Date:

March 31 is so far the last date for Aadhaar Pan Link.

Aadhaar Pan Link – Step-By-Step Guide

First, you need to go to the official website of e-fling Income Tax Department.

After that you need to go the “Link Aadhaar” section You need to enter PAN number.

Then you need to enter your Aadhaar number. You also need to enter your name which is there on Aadhaar.

Then you need to click beside the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card”

Then you need to click beside “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI”.UIDAI refers to Unique Identification Authority of India which is the nodal authority for issuing Aadhaar card.

You need to fill in the captcha by entering the code as in the image. Visually challenged users can use the OTP option instead of image capatcha.

Once you have finished all the details, just review it once. Finally, you need to enter Link Aadhaar” option.

Please note that your name, date of birth, and gender as PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You must ensure that Aadhaar Number” and “Name as per Aadhaar”is exactly same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

How To Check Aadhaar PAN Link Status?

You can also check Your Aadhaar-PAN link status. You need to go to income tax India efiling website o check “Link Aadhaar Status”.

You need to enter your PAN details. You need to enter Aadhaar Number.

Finally, you need to click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.