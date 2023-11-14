Home

Ghar Ghar Modi From Nov 15: PM Modi To Launch Nationwide Schemes To Empower Vulnerable Tribes; Details

Ghar Ghar Modi From Nov 15: PM Modi To Launch Nationwide Schemes To Empower Vulnerable Tribes; Details

The focus of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Ghar Ghar Modi From Nov 15: PM Modi To Launch Nationwide Schemes To Empower Vulnerable Tribes; Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM-PVTG Development Mission — a scheme meant for the overall development of around 28 lakh people from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups — in a special programme to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15, which has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas for three years now.

The mission will be implemented through the convergence of 11 interventions of nine ministries under a host of existing welfare programmes covering rural roads, rural housing and drinking. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

Prime Minister will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal population initially and by 25th January 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

The scheme with 3,000 vans, will go on for two months and cover 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and 15,000 urban locations in the country. Each van will stay in a gram panchayat for two hours, in an attempt to reach out to any potential beneficiaries who have been left out of government schemes and ensure they are covered by the same. The main target is the lower and middle-class population and to ensure they get benefits of schemes if they have been left out for some reason.

Till November 22, 393 tribal blocks in 69 districts in 21 states/UTs and 9,000 gram panchayats will be covered. Following that, the yatra will pan out to other rural areas as well as urban areas.

PM PVTG Mission

During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind initiative – ‘Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission’. There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States & UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote & inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission with budget of about Rs 24,000 crore, is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100% immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana etc.

15th instalment of PM-KISAN and other development initiatives

The 15th instalment amount of about Rs. 18,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, till now, more than Rs. 2.62 lakh crores have been transferred to famers’ accounts in 14 instalments.

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 7200 crores in multiple sectors like rail, road, Education, Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include four laning of 52 km stretch of Mahagama – Hansdiha section of NH133; four laning of 45 Km stretch of Basukinath – Deoghar section of NH114 A; KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant; new academic and administrative building of IIIT Ranchi.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to nation include new campus of IIM Ranchi; new Hostel of IIT ISM Dhanbad; Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro; several railway projects viz doubling of Hatia-Pakra Section, Talgaria – Bokaro Section, and Jarangdih-Patratu section. Further, the achievement of 100% of Railway Electrification in Jharkhand State will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

The government said this would make Modi the first Prime Minister to visit the village. At last year’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu also visited the village, marking the first such visit by any President.

