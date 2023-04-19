Home

Giants Like Disney, Meta, Amazon Announce Fresh Layoffs — Recession Fear Or Brutal Cost Cutting?

Employees across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will be impacted, as per the report

New Delhi: American multinational conglomerates aren’t done yet with showing the door to their employees — be it at the tech giants’ den, Silicon Valley, or at Hollywood’s playground in California. In the latest news, while Disney, Meta and Amazon have announced fresh layoffs, Google has trimmed perks given to its employees.

Layoffs At Disney

Walt Disney Co., the much-famed American multinational media conglomerate is all set to show the door to another group of thousands of employees, including about 15 per cent of the staff in its entertainment division, according to a Bloomberg report that quoted people familiar with the matter. It said that the job cuts will pan across, TV, film, theme parks, corporate positions, and affect every region where Disney operates; some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24.

Disney, in February, said it planned to eliminate 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000 as part of an overall strategy to cut down $5,5 billion in annual costs. Following the trimming of employee numbers in February, a Business Insider report in March said that the media giant is laying off another 4,000 employees by April. As per the report, managers were asked to identify the employees who need to be shown the door.

As per the latest Bloomberg report, the cuts are coming across the company, including at Disney Entertainment, which was created in a restructuring this year as home to the company’s movie and TV production and distribution businesses, including streaming.

Layoffs At Meta

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., in an attempt to restructure teams and work towards Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency, is set to commence companywide layoffs on Wednesday, reported Bloomberg News. It says the Facebook parent has issued a memo to managers to be prepared to announce job cuts.

Employees across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will be impacted, as per the report. The company’s latest move is part of its cost-cutting push that will eventually whittle away 10,000 positions at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg in March. A further round of cuts is set to follow in May, said the report.

