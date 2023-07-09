Home

Meet Kashvi Jindal, 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who Helps Underprivileged Gain Financial Literacy

While other kids demand bicycles or toys, Kashvi and her father have serious discussions for hours about what's happening in the financial world, leaving her more intrigued about the financial world.

New Delhi: When other schoolers are busy playing with friends in their free time or planning get-togethers, a 13-year-old girl engages in serious discussions with her father about business.

Kashvi Jindal grew up listening to talks about the business world. Her father, Gaurav Jindal (46), who runs his own hedge fund, sits with her to discuss serious topics running through the business news. While other kids demand bicycles or toys, Kashvi and her father have serious discussions for hours about what’s happening in the financial world, leaving her more intrigued about the financial world.

These discussions and the support of her father led Kashvi to make the decision to own a business. According to Gaurav Jindal, his daughter showed a keen interest in the financial world at a very young age and has the ability to grasp concepts easily.

Now, at the age of 17, Kashvi is the founder of “Invest The Change,” a Gurugram-based social enterprise that assists people coming from rural and underprivileged backgrounds in gaining financial literacy. It also helps them avail the benefits of various government schemes. The girl has so far helped more than 3,000 people with the help of 15 volunteers.

How It Started

In 2020, during the pandemic, while researching cryptocurrencies, Kashvi came across several financial instruments that are available for people belonging to the lower-income class. However, most of them were not aware of the schemes, just like her own domestic worker, that could help them during financial emergencies.

This is how the idea of “Invest The Change” came to Kashvi, and she began conceptualising it by the end of 2021. By 2022, she had prepared a foolproof plan, and the company was launched.

So far, the teenager has helped over 3,000 domestic workers, bus drivers, and wage workers in gaining financial literacy. She has also assisted them in availing the benefits of eligible government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), and Atal Pension Yojana.

How The Company Functions

In the first step, the company develops friendly content for its various seminars for the people.

Then, in the second step, Kashvi, along with her team, handholds these people to help them avail these benefits. They help them open bank accounts and fill out the right forms.

The final step in which the company intervenes is follow-up.

Plans To Scale Up The Company

Now, the schoolgirl says that she has prioritized what is more important in her life and wants to scale up the company and reach as many people as possible. With the help of her father and volunteers, Kashvi will continue to help these people.

