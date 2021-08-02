New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO shares allotment is likely to take place on August 3, i.e on Tuesday. The initial public offering of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturer opened on July 27. The Glenmark Life Sciences IPO closed on July 29, according to details provided by Chittorgarh.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: No Goals From India & Australia After Q1
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Share Allotment Status Check
- If you want to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Share Allotment Status, you need to go to the official website of BSE – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .
- You need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application and PAN Number.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Share Price, Status
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price is Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a market lot of 20 shares and minimum order quantity 20 shares.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO worth is Rs 1,513.60 crore. Out of the total issue, fresh issue is Rs 1,060.00 crore and offer for sale 453.60 crore.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO was subscribed 44.17 times. The initial public offering was subscribed 36.97 times in QIB category, 122.54 times in NII segment, 14.63 times in retail category.