New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment has started and investors are now waiting for Listing on share market. Glenmark IPO subscription was opened on July 27, 2021 and closed on July 29.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment Date
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment date was on August 3, 2021.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Listing Date
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Listing date is likely to be on August 6.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment Status Check Direct Link
- Here is the direct link of the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- You need to visit the BSE official and enter details such as Issue type, Issue name, Application Number and PAN number.
- You will get to know Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment Status.
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Share Price

- The initiation of refunds is starting from August 4.
- The credit of shares to demat account will be done from August 5.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price is Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO issue size is Rs 1,513.60 crore. The initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 453.60 crore.