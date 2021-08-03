New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment is happening today. Those who have subscribed for the initial public offering will get know whether they have been allotted shares or not. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opened on July 27, and closed on July 29.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Gold Medal Dream Ends After Belgium Hammer Indian Men's Hockey Team 5-2; Still in Contention For Bronze
How To Check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment
- Those, who want to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment, need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .
- You need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN Number.
IPO Allotment Glenmark Life Sciences Shares, Listing Date On Share Market, BSE
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO initiation of refunds will be done on August 4.
- The credit of shares to demat account is likely to happen on August 5.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO listing date is likely to be on August 6, as per details provided by Chittorgarh.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO face value is Rs 2 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price is Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot 20 shares and minimum order quantity 20 shares.
- The IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- The initial public offering issue size is Rs 1,513.60 crore. Of this, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a fresh size of 1,060 crore. The initial public offering Rs 453.60 crore.