New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is opening today for subscription. The three-day window will close on July 29. The size of the initial public offering of the pharmaceutical major is Rs 1,513.60 crore. Glenmark Life Sciences has said that it had raised Rs 454 crore from anchor investors.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Details, Date

Ahead of the IPO, Glenmark Life Sciences has raised Rs 454 crore by allocating 63,06,660 equity shares to 19 anchor investors at Rs 720 per share. Thus the company has raised Rs 454 crore from anchor investment, as per reports.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,513.60 Crore. The initial public offering has a fresh issue Rs 1,060.00 crore. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has an offer for sale 453.60 crore.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will be listed on BSE, and NSE.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price has been fixed at Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 20 shares and the minimum order quantity of 20 shares.

Around 50 per cent of the total IPO issue has been kept for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent reserved for non-institutional investors, 35 per cent has been allotted for retail investors, as per the media report.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment date is likely on August 3. The initiation of refunds on August 4. The credit of shares to demat account is on August 5. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO likely listing date is August 6, 2021.