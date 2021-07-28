New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has been subscribed close to 2.8 times overall. The subscription for initial public offering of Glenmark Life Sciences commenced on Tuesday and will close on Wednesday, July 29.Also Read - 1 Killed,1 Injured and 9 Missing After Flash Floods Hit Himachal's Remote Lahaul-Spiti District
Glenmark life sciences IPO Details
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has an IPO price of Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.
- It has a market lot of 20 shares and minimum order quantity of 20 shares.
- Glenmark Life Sciences Initial Public Offering will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO issue size is Rs 1,513.60 crore.
- Out of the total, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 1,060.00 crore. The initial public offering has an offer for sale up to Rs 453.60 crore.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment date is likely to be on August 3, 2021.
- The initiation of refunds is likely to be on August 4. Credit of shares to demat account is likely to be on August 5.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 6, 2021.