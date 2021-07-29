New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Subscription is closing today. The three-day period for the initial public offering was opened on July 27, Tuesday. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO size is Rs 1,513 crore.Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Jobs With Bihar Police For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility Details
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Subscription Status, Share Allotment
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has been subscribed 5.78 times overall till 5 pm on July 28.
- The initial public offering has been subscribed 1.38 times in QIB segment, 3.39 times in NII segment, 9.28 times on RII category, as per details provided by chittorgarh.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO shares allotment is likely to be on August 3. The initiation of refunds is likely to be on August 4. The credit of shares to demat account is likely to be on August 5.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE. The tentative date is August 6.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price is Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot of 20 shares and the minimum order quantity is 20 shares.
- Glenmark Life Sciences IPO issue size is Rs 1,513.60 crore.
- The initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 1,060.00 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 453.60 crore.