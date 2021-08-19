New Delhi: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have slipped in Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index Q2 2021. India’s national capital has slipped five spots, to the 37th position, in the ranking. Mumbai and Bengaluru also moved down to 40th and 43rd rank in the index ranking 2021. In Q1, Delhi’s ranking was 32nd, Mumbai and Bengaluru were at 36th and 40th rank in the global index, respectively, as per an IANS report.Also Read - WhatsApp New Feature – Introduces Payments Background to Personalize Money Transfer in India; Step-by-Step Guide About How to Use It

Global Cities In India

In a statement, Knight Frank India said that Delhi saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in prime residential prices, leading to the drop in global position from 32nd rank in Q1 2021 to 37th rank in Q2 2021, as per an IANS report.

The premium micro-markets of the city remained unchanged on a QoQ basis in Q2 2021 to record an average price of Rs 33,572 per square feet, IANS reported.

Global Prime Residential Index has witnessed an annual increase of 8.2 per cent, the IANS report says.

Mumbai’s prime residential market registered a marginal decline of 1.1 per cent with an average price of Rs 63,697 per square feet, according to IANS report.

Bengaluru saw a decline of 2.7 per cent in terms of annual capital value change in the prime residential market to an average price of Rs 19,200 per square feet, the IANS report says.

Global Cities Index