New Delhi: The start of the week has brought fresh gains for the crude market as oil has rallied on signs of a tightening market amid a global energy crunch. Crude oil futures increased on Monday over dwindling inventories with US stockpiles near a three-year low while demand picking up rapidly post the pandemic waves and projections suggesting that it would be stronger than expected in the near term.

Disruptions in the US Gulf Coast production following Hurricane Ida and other storms have led to sharp draws in the American and global inventories.