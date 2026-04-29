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Global gold reserves: Central banks holds only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with...

Global gold reserves: Central banks holds only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

Central banks hold only 17 per cent of the world’s gold. Scroll down to read where the remaining gold is, as per the report.

(Image: Canva)

Gold reserves: The central banks in the world have been buying gold in huge amounts over the last few years, which has increased the price. Even though there’s a surge in prices, the central banks still don’t hold the complete share of gold in the world. According to a report, these banks at present hold a small percentage of gold only, which is 17 per cent globally. This implies that a massive amount of 83 per cent gold is somewhere else, which raises a necessary question: who owns the most gold?

How much gold exists?

According to the report, over 2 lakh tonnes of gold have been mined in history, out of which almost 38,666 tonnes are held by the central banks. The United States has the largest reserves at 8,134 tonnes. Subsequently, other countries are Germany, Italy, Russia, and China.

The report also suggests that India has almost 880 tonnes of gold.

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Who holds the remaining amount of gold?

The report also mentions that a huge percentage, or most of the gold, is not with the government. Instead, it’s with the investors and the individuals. Almost 43 per cent of gold, i.e., 97,645 tonnes of gold, is in the form of jewellery. Alongside this, about 23 per cent of gold, i.e., 50,978 tonnes of gold, is in the form of investments as bars, coins, and ETFs. Furthermore, almost 14 per cent of gold, i.e., 32,602 tonnes of gold, is with the industries and private reserves.

What’s the role of India?

According to the report, the households of India and temples together have almost 50,000 tonnes of gold, which makes them one of the largest owners of gold in the world.

Which countries bought the most gold in recent times?

From 2020 to 2025, the central banks increased their purchases of gold by a significant number. According to the report, China bought the largest amount of gold, i.e., 357.1 tonnes, followed by Poland and Turkey, which bought 314.6 tonnes and 251.8 tonnes of gold, respectively.

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The central banks continue to buy the yellow metal to strengthen their reserves. A major amount of the gold is still with the private players, mainly in the form of jewellery and investments.

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