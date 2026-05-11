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Global oil reserves depleting at alarming rate due to Hormuz Crisis; Many countries might run out of energy, warn experts

Global oil reserves depleting at alarming rate due to Hormuz Crisis; Many countries might run out of energy, warn experts

Since Hormuz has been closed for almost two months, the supply of more than one billion barrels has been affected so far.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The American and Israeli attack on Iran and Tehran’s consequent action of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have created difficulties for the whole world. Now it is feared that global oil reserves have reached the lowest level in eight years. According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, while globally there were 105 days of oil stock in February, it has now decreased to 101 days, and it is expected to fall to 98 days by the end of May.

Rapidly Dwindling Oil Reserves

Since the end of February, that is, since the start of the war in Iran, more than 100 crore (1 billion) barrels of oil have been used from the reserves around the world. Currently, there is a shortage of 10-13 million barrels of oil every day at the global level. As far as India is concerned, the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) currently has only 3.37 million tonnes of crude oil left.

Significance of Hormuz

The sharp drop in inventory has worried both the government and the energy market. Since Hormuz has been closed for almost two months, the supply of more than one billion barrels has been affected so far. Now, if it remains closed for a few more days, the situation may turn from bad to worse. Let us tell you that Hormuz is a very important ‘check point’ of the world, from where about 20 percent of global oil trade and 20 percent of LNG passes.

What Do Experts Say?

According to a Bloomberg report, experts and international agencies like the IEA and the IMF have given serious warnings. They say that if Hormuz remains closed until September, crude oil prices may reach $167 to $200 per barrel.

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Due to a lack of energy and rising prices, the world’s GDP can lose more than 3.5 lakh crores. This may also cause a food crisis in the next 6-7 months because gas is used in making fertilizer. Apart from this, the cost of shipping insurance and freight can also increase manifold.

JP Morgan has also warned that if Hormuz continues to be closed, the OECD inventory may reach the ‘operational stress level’ at the beginning of next month, and it is expected to fall to the ‘operational minimum’ level by September.

Which Countries Are Most At Risk?

India imports 88 per cent of its oil and 80 per cent of LPG. There is a risk of severe fuel shortage and inflation in India due to the supply stoppage.

China, Japan and South Korea are also completely dependent on the Gulf countries for their energy needs. The energy security of countries like Japan and South Korea is directly dependent on this route of Hormuz.

Bangladesh and Pakistan are also not free from danger. There are already long queues at petrol pumps here. Amid the severe fuel shortage, these countries are facing difficulties in power generation. In such a situation, industrial production is also expected to stop.

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