Global Recession Looms Large: IT, Startup Employees Likely To See Lower Salary Hike In FY23

The salary hikes could be in the range of 9-10 per cent, instead of the 10 per cent-plus increments had the downturn not happened, according to industry experts.

New Delhi: The global recessionary conditions are taking a toll not only on a guaranteed job or a fixed income, much like the beginning of the Covid pandemic, but several companies are also likely to grant their employees a lower-than-expected salary hike in the next financial year.

A study by Aon published in September 2022 that analysed data across 1,300 companies from more than 40 industries in India suggested that 46 per cent organisations are expected to give a double-digit salary hike in 2023. According to the report, e-commerce leads sectors with the highest projected increase at 12.8 per cent, followed by startups at 12.7 per cent, hi-tech/information technology, and information technology-enabled services at 11.3 per cent, and financial institutions at 10.7 per cent.

However, a recent report by the Mint has stated that information technology, IT-enabled services, startups, and e-commerce companies have decided to roll back salary increments by 1.5-2 per cent due to the impact of global recessionary conditions and pressure on their balance sheets. It also said that those employees in consumer-facing industries such as automobile, retail and manufacturing are expected to be insulated and some segments may even earn 0.5-1% higher increments than estimated. Top performers may get 1.8 times the hike of peers, as high attrition rates continue to be a challenge for companies.

“We expect the steepest drops to be in the obvious sectors like technology —product and service companies, as well as consumer technology, besides e-commerce organizations. In these segments, you will see 150-200 basis points decrease in projections,”Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India told the Mint. These sectors had witnessed the sharpest salary hikes in the last couple of years.

“The sectors that are aligned to global markets like IT, financial services, and e-commerce, may witness more muted increments compared to 2022, given the impact of a global recession and the slowdown,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner at Aon India for human capital solutions, the report said.

“Overall, attrition remains high in many sectors. Hence, companies will be forced to give better hikes to retain their workforce,” Chaudhary added.

“Companies also want to bring in internal salary parity, because in the last one year, those who came from other firms were offered salaries that were much higher than those working with the firm,” said Rajul Mathur, consulting leader, India, and growth leader, international, work & rewards at Willis Towers Watson (WTW), as per the report.

I says WTW estimates median salary hike to be at 10 per cent, similar to 2022, despite the “downward market sentiment”. In fact, consumer-facing firms will have to boost increments to realign salaries with a strong business performance. According to Aon, fast moving consumer durables (FMCD), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), realty, hospitality and cement, which rely on domestic demand and consumption, may see higher than projected increments.

“We expect service and consumer companies to see some improvement in their hikes by 50-100 bps (sectors that did not see moderate or low hikes over the last few years). Manufacturing is expected to remain largely flat with some minor swings depending on the sub-sector,” Ghose added.

The fall in wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) inflation that we see in India will also play a role in salary hikes. WPI inflation rate fell to the lowest in 21 months signalling easing price pressures, while retail inflation eased to a 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in October, amid cooling global commodity prices and higher borrowing costs.

“Globally, inflation levels have created a lot of pressure on pay increases and while most countries and companies haven’t responded by increasing at the same rate, in India this pressure was also anticipated. However, if the trend continues, we will potentially not have to contend with this when companies think of moderating their hikes,” said Ghose, the report added.