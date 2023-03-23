Home

Business

Global Surfaces IPO Listing Date Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

Global Surfaces IPO Listing Date Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

The Grey Market Premium (GMP of Global Surfaces IPO is Rs 19, a premium of around 13.5 per cent. The listing price as per GMP is around Rs 159.

Global Surfaces IPO Listing Date Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind

New Delhi: Engineered quartz manufacturer Global Surfaces will make its debut in the secondary market today, 23 March 2023. The equity shares of Global Surfaces Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian bourses in the list of ‘T’ group of securities, as per information available on BSE website.

GLOBAL SURFACES IPO: KEY THINGS TO KNOW

Global Surfaces shares may have a positive debut on Dalal Street and allottees can get around 5 per cent premium on Global Surfaces IPO listing date, as per market experts.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP of Global Surfaces IPO is Rs 19, a premium of around 13.5 per cent. The listing price as per GMP is around Rs 159.

Investors gave a positive response to Global Surfaces IPO. It received 12.21 times its subscription on the last day. The public issue was subscribed 5.12 times in the retail category, 8.95 times in the QIB category, and 33.10 times in the NII category.

Global Surfaces Ltd clocked a total income of Rs 198 crore in fiscal 2022, with a net profit after tax of Rs 35 crore. For the period ended September 2022, the company’s income stood at Rs 99 crore, and profit stood at Rs 13.6 crore.

Export business accounted for 99.13 per cent of Global Surfaces’ operating revenue in FY22. The company says its products have been successfully sold in several countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East, in recent years.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.