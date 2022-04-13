New Delhi: Global technology company GreyOrange aims to hire 300 employees for its India operations over the next year. The US-headquartered firm currently has 800 employees spread out globally, of which over 600 work out of India, reports Economic Times. “Our strong business growth is one of the key factors for talent hiring across different verticals, be it product and engineering, or customer success. We are now expanding across different markets, making in-roads into newer locations and are going where the talent is,” Ramya Sampath Sharma, chief people officer, GreyOrange was quoted as saying by the publication.Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Script Promises More Twists

The firm is currently looking to hire across all levels from executives, senior leadership roles, lateral hires with varied experience, as well as college hires. It will be scouting for engineers, analysts, project engineers, sales directors, marketing, product managers, treasury, FP&A, roles in support functions, etc. Also Read - Viral Video: A Man Captures Horrific Moment Of Hot Air Balloon Crashing With People Onboard | Watch Video

“We are focusing on building an employee-centric culture, and are in the process of rolling out a series of initiatives focused on employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and flexibility,” said Sharma. Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Dances To Husband Veer Sahu's New Haryanvi Song Heartthrob. Watch

GreyOrange partners with companies all over the world to drive business solutions that support scale and growth. GreyOrange continues to be one of the leading names in the fulfillment space, offering technology that’s essential for companies to achieve high-yield omnichannel fulfillment.