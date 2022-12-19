GluedIn Begins ‘Rewards Feature’ Making Customers Its Brand Ambassadors

GluedIn provides brands with the entire suite of community features including short video, image and text feeds, community hangout section, professional and user generated content tools, community moderation features and a rewards program to participate in community events.

New Delhi: In a bid to incentivize long term customer engagement by rewarding customers for repeated interactions with brands on their apps, GluedIn, an in-app community software provider has started offering ‘Rewards Feature’ to its clients running applications in sectors spanning retail, sports and entertainment. The new feature will also allow brands to reward their users to create content for them thus christening them as their brand ambassadors.

As per HubSpot’s State of Service Report in 2022, it is 5 times more expensive to acquire new users rather than retain existing ones. Also, the top 10% of customers spend nearly three times more on average than the balance 90% with a brand. With these statistics in mind, more and more brands are looking to engage with their power users directly.

“Marketing analysis shows that when you offer users incentives and provide additional value, it builds trust with users, because they feel that they are receiving something extra from you when they accumulate points or receive special rewards,” points out Puneet Johar, founder, GluedIn.

Stackia’s Content in Digital Age Report points out that consumers attach at least 2.4 X more authenticity to user generated content about products including reviews rather than brand generated content. With these rising trends, it becomes imperative for brands to have a structured user generated content strategy on their digital channels and marketing programs.

“When users feel like they are gaining something extra as a result of their engagement with your offerings, they are more likely to enthusiastically re-engage with your platform to participate in your program and spend more time and money with your business in general,” opines Neeraj Seth, brand curator.

Common ways that mobile apps model successful loyalty programs include providing points, offering achievements, offering punchcards, creating hidden or special offers, or creating tiered loyalty programs. Different types of loyalty and rewards programs can benefit apps in different verticals.

The company has invested nearly $2 Million into the business so far and will continue to invest at that rate. The business will be seeking the right financial and strategic partners at the appropriate stage.

“Our key markets are South and South East Asia and we are piloting our US Launch early next year along with key channel partners. We expect these to be our key markets for the next one year. The key categories where we have maximum traction is media, consumer goods and e-commerce,” Johar said.

