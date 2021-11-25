New Delhi: The share allotment process of Go Fashion initial public offering (IPO) is beginning today. Investors, who have subscribed, are eagerly waiting to know whether they have been allotted shares of Go Fashion (India) Limited or not. The company sells products under brand name ‘Go Colors’.Also Read - Go Fashion IPO Subscription Opens Today: Price Band, Review Details Here

Go Fashion IPO Allotment Share Status Check BSE Link

If you want to check the share allotment status of the Go Fashion IPO, you need to go official website of BSE – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

You need to go to status of issue application section.

After that you can check the status of the IPO application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application number, Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Go Fashion IPO Details

The Initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 655 to Rs 690 per equity share.

Go Fashion IPO has a market lot of 21 shares and minimum order quantity of 21 shares.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,013.61 crore. Of the total, the fresh issue amounts to Rs 125 crore.

Go Fashion IPO Subscription Status

Go Fashion IPO was opened for subscription on November 17 and closed on November 22.

The IPO was subscribed 135.46 times overall. Go Fashion IPO was subscribed 100.73 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB), 262.08 times in Non-Institutional Investor (NII), 49.70 times in Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment.