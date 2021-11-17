New Delhi: Go Fashion IPO has finally hit the market as the subscription period for Go Fashion (India) Limited that sells products under brand name ‘Go Colors’ is opening today. The firm has around 450 exclusive brand outlets across 23 states, according to details provided by Chittorgarh.

Go Fahsion IPO Subscription

The subscription period has opened on November 17 and will close on November 22.

Go Fashion IPO Price Band, Review Details

Go Fashion IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 650 to Rs 690 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 21 shares and minimum order quantity of 21 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 1,013.61 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 125 crore.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), ICICI Securities Limited, and JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are the lead managers of Go Fashion’s initial public offering.